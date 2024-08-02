Jadeveon Clowney Takes a Jab at Clemson; also Praises Dabo During Camp

7 days until GAMECOCK FOOTBALL!!! Jadeveon Clowney was an absolute MONSTER at DE for the Gamecocks. He finished his career with 129 total tackles (47 TFL) and 24 sacks! On September 3rd he will be the 5th Gamecock to have his jersey retired. Enjoy some highlights🤙🏻 @clownejd pic.twitter.com/5st4Sltl6t