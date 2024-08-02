Jadeveon Clowney Takes a Jab at Clemson; also Praises Dabo During Camp
Jadeveon Clowney has a laundry list of accomplishments during his playing career. Coming off being the top rated player in his high school class, Clowney was recruited heavily by both South Carolina and Clemson. Being from South Carolina, Clowney understood the intense in-state rivalry between the schools and ultimately chose the Gamecocks over the Tigers.
The Panthers held a practice at Clemson's facilities and while he may be in the NFL, Clowney still took the time to take a freindly shot at the rival program.
"I had no problem coming back," Clowney says, "because I know what happened here when I was here."
Clowney was speaking of his dominance during the 2011-2013 seasons where he finished 3-0 over Clemson. Perhaps his best game against the Tigers came in his lone opportunity to play inside the heralded Death Valley in 2012. In that game, Clowney accounted for 4.5 sacks by himself. That is the single game record inside Death Valley.
Clowney also took the time to share for his respect and admiration for Dabo and the Clemson program stating he has "big love for Dabo" and "one of the best recruiting setups."
Training camp is currently underway for Clowney and the Carolina Panthers. They open week one of the NFL season on September 8 against division foe New Orleans Saints.
