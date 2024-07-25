Gamecock Digest

Dylan Stewart Appears Ready for His Freshman Year

Alex Joyce

Gamecock EDGE Dylan Stewart during the Gamecock spring game on April 20th, 2024.
Gamecock EDGE Dylan Stewart during the Gamecock spring game on April 20th, 2024. / Fisher Brewer of SI

South Carolina is almost ready to begin fall camp and by the looks of it, so is their talented freshman edge rusher.

Dylan Stewart comes into the year with a lot of expectations. The 6-foot-5 former five star has been working hard since arriving early in January and participating in spring and summer workouts.

In a post via his Twitter account, Stewart shared a photo of his progression before entering South Carolina and where he is now. The 250 pound defender has grown a lot in a SEC strength and conditioning program. The added development in the weight room should help him during his first year in the SEC.

With a new QB and weapons around him, the Gamecocks are expected to be a defensive led team to this year. If they plan on bouncing back from a 5-7 season in 2023, Stewart will be counted on to live up to his expectations. If he's able to do so, the defense could go from good to great in 2024.

