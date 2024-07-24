PFF's Trevor Sikkema Gives High Praise to South Carolina's TJ Sanders
The South Carolina Gamecocks defense has some high expectations heading into the 2024 season. With a lot of new set to come on offense, the defense is headlined by a lot of veterans, including redshirt junior TJ Sanders.
Sanders is entering his fourth season with Gamecocks under head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. Last season, Sanders broke out leading the team in sacks (4.5) and led the defensive line with total tackles (43).
The South Carolina defensive line and front seven as a whole should be one of the top units in the conference this season. Adding Sanders to a cohort of Alex Huntley, Tonka Hemingway, Kyle Kennard, and Gilber Edmond could opposing offensive lines major problems in 2024.
This year Sanders is expected to take another step in his game and draft analysts are keeping a watchful eye. PFF's Trevor Sikkema gave his defensive tackle rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only did TJ Sanders make the list at #5, he is the only SEC player on the top eight of the list.
Expectations are one thing, but the Gamecocks will have to prove it on the field if they are expected to compete this season. With the veterans on all three levels set to return, South Carolina could surprise a lot of people in 2024.
