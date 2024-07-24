Gamecocks Make Baseball America's Early Top 25 Rankings
Fresh off a major coaching change after the Raleigh Regional, the Gamecocks have seen a lot of change this summer. Bringing in new faces on the roster and a veteran coaching staff, has more than just Gamecock fans excited for next season.
Since becoming South Carolina's new skipper, Paul Mainieri and his staff have gotten to work on diversifying the roster. It's their work so far in the offseason that fuels the belief of being able to compete in 2024-2025.
Baseball America released their way too early top 25 heading into next season. The Gamecocks are sitting at #17 behind seven other SEC teams. Here's what Baseball America's Teddy Cahill had to say about South Carolina.
"South Carolina returns a larger than expected group of players from its 2024 roster, as the draft broke its way," Cahill writes. "That gives new coach Paul Mainieri a big opportunity in his first season in Columbia. All-American catcher Cole Messina must be replaced and that’s no small feat, but there’s a lot to work with."
The Gamecocks have added 10 players since the end of the season. Add that to the players in the incoming class and those returning from the draft, as Cahill mentions things are looking up in Columbia.
"It starts with Ethan Petry, one of the best sluggers in the country," Cahill writes. "The Gamecocks get a lot of the pitching staff back, and if Roman Kimball and Eli Jerzembeck are back to full strength, it starts to look pretty exciting, particularly with closer Chris Veach returning. Mainieri has always excelled at getting the most out of a roster, and if he can do that in 2025, it could be a big first year."
