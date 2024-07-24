Jadeveon Clowney Describes What Being Back in Carolina
Jadeveon Clowney has found his way back to the Carolinas where he enjoyed so much sucess throughout high school and college. After signing a one year deal late in the 2023 offseason with the Ravens, Clowney would go on to have one of the best seasons of his career and used that to land a deal with the Panthers.
The former #1 overall pick was a menace for the Raven's last season which helped lead them to an AFC Championship game birth. Clowney tallied 9.5 sacks, 9 TFLs, and 43 total tackles last season.
The Panthers lost their star pass rusher, Brian Burns, is a trade with the New York Giants back in March. This left a huge hole to be filled on the defense. Clowney now steps in to be the guy at the edge spot for Carolina.
Now with training camps officially under the way for NFL squads. Clowney is excited about being back in familiar territory.
It's [excitement] up," Clowney said. "I had a great day. The team had a great day. I'm expecting big things out of us this year."
After signing autographs for South Carolina fans, Clowney says it's great to be home.
"This is where I started, right down the road at South Carolina," Clowney said. "For me to be back in the Carolinas, playing for the Panthers now, it's great. I'm just looking forward to what's in store for me this year and have fun."
Gamecock fans should be excited to see their former star in the Carolina blue and black. They will certainly love to see plays just like the one below that made Clowney a national star.
Clowney spoke on having fellow Gamecocks D.J. Wonnum, Jaycee Horn, and Xavier Legette and the rivarly of North Carolina and Clemson players on the roster as well. For the entire segment with Fox 57's Matthew Vereen, take a look at the Twitter link below.
