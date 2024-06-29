Ethan Petry Poised for a Dominant Season?
The typical college student enjoys their summer break by going on vacation or relaxing at home with friends and family. That's not always the case with student athletes as they use the offseason to hone in on their craft. Ethan Petry, the Gamecocks star infielder, is doing just that.
Officially originating in 1923, the Cape Cod Baseball League is "the premier collegiate baseball league in the nation." The 10 team league is made up of the very best college baseball players from around the country.
The league has an incredible list of alumni playing in Major League Baseball with over 370 active big leaguers in any given year. Some of those notable alumni are: Aaron Judge (2012), Paul Skenes (2019), Chris Sale (2009), Pete Alonso (2015), Adley Rutschman (2017), Hall of Famer Todd Helton (1994), and many more. If what Petry has done so far is a sign of things to come, he'll inevitably join this list of great players.
Yesterday the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox defeated Chatham by a score of 8-2. Petry came up to bat in a 2-1 game with runners on first and third. The 2023 consensus All-American showed exactly why he's the second overall prospect, according to D1 Baseball, for the 2025 MLB Draft.
So far through three games for the Red Sox, Petry is batting .700 (7-10) with two home runs, including a home run in his first game. The Gamecocks are coming off a disappointing season after being eliminated in the Raleigh Regional. A retooling of the coaching staff and roster, has brought new life to the program.
With the hiring of new baseball head coach, Paul Mainieri, South Carolina expects to win as soon as next season. To do that, they'll need their stars to play well. If this summer is any indication, Petry is well on his way to taking the Gamecocks exactly where they want to be next year in the SEC and beyond.
