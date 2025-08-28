Everything from South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor During His Media Availbility Session
On immediate reaction to Rahusl Faison getting reinstated…
Man, it's good to have No.1 on the field permanently. In the back of my mind thinking, is he going to be here? Is he not going to be here? Man, that boy's a difference-maker. Like me and Coach Furrey, once he was cleared, he told me he went to go watch his highlights, and like that, that boy's a dude. I'm proud for him to be on one of our backs. I'm going to block my butt off for him. Just proud, you know, he got through that situation. You know, he kept level-headed. He kept God, you know, on his side, and then everything prevailed for that."
On how far along he is now that week 1 is here…
Lightyears. Having that full spring, you know, all of it just all ball. It's been one of the biggest things for me. And like I'm just playing faster. I know more. I'm seeing things easier. I'm starting to think I see things faster. I'm just starting to go in the plays faster, get out of my routes faster. So, it's just like the preparation that I've been putting on myself is just like, you know, this is just a regular practice week for me. Even though it's a game, I'm just singing it that same way. Just mentally preparing for it. "
On how excited he is…
“Hey, just any ball that comes to you, you've got to catch. Any person you've got to block, you got to block. Just don't mess up on the small details. Don't let the moment get too big, you know, just go play how you've been playing.:
On his thoughts on the Nike news and collaboration with South Carolina
“Y'all see what I got on. I got that Nike on. Nike's been one of the favorite brands for a lot of people. So that's just going to bring a lot of good things to us. You know, recruits like Nike more than any other company. So that's just bigger for us, you know, bigger for the university. Glad they got it done. So I mean, we'll see what happens next year with that.”
On how much he has taken from Xavier Legette in preparation for the season…
“That whole 2023 season, I think it was just mental reps of like how he practiced. How he worked in the film room and he worked off the field and I just took that into my own and just like just elevated myself from that like you know you seen Zay go from you know not being a guy talked about to you know the last pig in the first round and that's crazy like just the work ethic that he put into that. I just put into myself so every day, no matter how tired you are, no matter what's going on, you have to play the play full speed, worry about the rest later. That's his mentality. So that's how I took it upon myself.”
On what sticks out about Rahsul Faison on film…
“He's been playing running back for a long time. He knows what he's doing. He hits the hole hard. You know, he makes good decisions when he's doing his thing. He's not just somebody that's all over the place. He makes it easier for us to block because you know he's a downhill runner. Like he's going to go make plays for us, and that's just easier for me, you know, as a blocker, it's like you know you don't got somebody that's too shifty even though he can be that. He just wants to get down the field he just wants to go score. So you know, just me getting like just right there and just you know being a shield for him and just letting him run off of me, you know that's the best I can do for him. So that's what I'm going to do. Block his butt off for him, and just for all the running backs, too. I'm in the game like I'm going to give them all. That's me cuz you know I expect the same thing when it's time for us to throw the ball and they got pass block. You give them all to you and then reciprocate it back.”
On what it means to have a veteran praise his game in Luke Doty....
“Luke's been a bigger part of my development. Every day since January, I've been with him in the weight room, and that just helped me there. Just seeing how he takes part of things and then like just he's so detailed about everything. So, you just got to pick his brain. That's Coach Doty at the end of the day. Like he just knows so much football, and then like it's just easy like to pick his brain. Like anything he tells you, you know, it's good because he's seeing it from a quarterback standpoint. So, if the quarterback see you doing good, then you're doing good. So, you've got to keep going with it.”
On which freshman wide receiver has stood out the most…
“You take them all under your wing at the end of the day. You can't pick favorites. Uh, they're all young. They all, I think, 18 and younger. So, they're all supposed to be in high school, most of them, or they just graduated early. So, you can't really pick favorites. I tend to talk to the outside guys more since that's more like, you know, Malik, JG, Murf, you know,I talk to all of them. They came in and they ain't coming to play around. They came in to take spots. And, you know, that's what you're supposed to do in college football. Like, it's not, okay, you come in here to red shirt. You know, I don't think anybody had that intent. They came in, you know, to come play. At the end of the day, we got to come play with them. They helped me out, I helped them out. At the end of the day, we just play ball.
