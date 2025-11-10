South Carolina Opens as Big Underdogs vs Texas A&M
As we begin game week, South Carolina opens this week as heavy underdogs to number three Texas A&M. The line currently sits as the largest odds deficit the Gamecocks have seen all season. The Aggies potent rushing attack poses a major challenge for a South Carolina defense that has struggled this season. If the Gamecocks want to make a push for any type of postseason play, they'll have to start this week with what would be a big upset in College Station.
As of Monday morning, the early line has Texas A&M as 18.5-point favorites at home against South Carolina, according to FanDuel. The over/under for the matchup is set at 47.5 total points. The line is above what was South Carolina's biggest deficit odds wise of the season, 13.5-point underdogs against Alabama.
Must Win
It's go time for a South Carolina team sitting at 3-6 on the year and must win out to reach a bowl game. The Gamecocks have just one win in SEC play this season (Kentucky) with one more shot to finish the year off with a win in conference play. Texas A&M certainly won't make things easier as they will likely be the best team South Carolina faces all year.
At 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference, A&M is looking for its best SEC record in program history. Building off a successful season from last year, Mike Elko's Aggies look like legitimate national title contenders behind a strong run game and good defense.
The reason Texas A&M is such big favorites this week may stem from their ability to be a great rushing attack vs a bad run defense from the Gamecocks. We broke this down here.
Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Mike Furrey will look to spark an offense that has been lifeless for most of 2025. They will need to score early and often if there is any chance to pull off the upset in this one.
