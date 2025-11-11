South Carolina Women's Basketball Lands Top-20 Recruit, Second Top-20 Commit of the 2026 class for Dawn Staley
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley adds another major piece to the future of the program on Monday evening as top-20 recruit Kaeli Wynn announced her commitment to the Gamecocks. The top ranked small forward in the country helps build an impressive recruiting class that looks to bring another championship back to Columbia, South Carolina.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Mater Dei High School is the second top-20 commit of the 2026 class for Gamecocks women's basketball. Wynn will join Kelsi Andrews as the future backcourt in the garnet and black. As things stand now Wynn and Andrews are the only two commitments for South Carolina in the 2026 class.
Director of Scouting for Women's Basketball at 247 Sports, Brandon Clay, says Wynn is one of the most "versatile" players in the country.
"Wynn is one of the country’s more versatile options at the forward position. As a result, her stock continued to rise during a junior school season that saw Wynn play for a Mater Dei team coached by her mom, Jody. Kaeli’s versatility was on full display as she made open jumpers, rebounded the basketball and even helped handle opposing team pressure when All-American teammate, Addie Deal, was out of the game. Wynn has been on a tear the last 12 months. Not even a dislocated knee down the homestretch of the school season could sideline her for long. She has the tools and moxie to be productive in the right fit at the college level."
With a veteran led team at the forward position, Wynn could come in and play immediately from an off the bench role. Regardless she should give Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks a chess piece to move across the board however they so choose. One thing is for sure, the talent level is only going to get better in Columbia.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: