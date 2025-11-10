Why the Run game May Decide the Game Between South Carolina and Texas A&M
Behind what is likely the best offensive line in the conference, Texas A&M doesn't exactly hide who they want to be and they're one of the best at doing what they do. Ranked in the top three in the SEC, the Aggies rushing attack will ultimately decide this game in College Station. South Carolina has struggled stopping the run, especially with mobile quarterbacks. If the Gamecocks can't slow the Aggie run game, this game could be a long one for fans of the garnet and black.
Mike Elko has the Aggies undefeated and ranked third in the College Football Playoff Rankings as they get ready to take on Shane Beamer's Gamecocks. Texas A&M sports a balanced attack on offense, but everything stems from the run game. While being a strong unit on the backend, it's the run defense that has hurt South Carolina at times this season.
What do the numbers say?
South Carolina
Yards per game: 153.67 (14th SEC)
Yards per carry: 4.13 (12th SEC)
Texas A&M
Yards per game: 204.89 (3rd SEC)
Yards per carry: 5.17 (4th SEC)
With starting tailback Le'Veon Moss out for now, the Aggies have relied on former five-star Rueben Owens II and quarterback Marcel Reed for a majority of their rushing attack. Owens II is coming off a 13 carry, 102 yard performance, with two touchdowns against Missouri. On the season he has 542 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries. Whether it's scrambles or zone reads, Reed adds to the attack with 69 carries for 378 yards and six touchdowns.
As mentioned above, Moss is currently out for this game but that can change as he gets healthy each week. Mike Elko gave an update before last week's game and said Moss is expected to return before the end of the season. If he is back this week, he makes the Aggies rushing attack that much better. Moss led the team with 389 yards and sox touchdowns before going down.
The last time we saw the Gamecocks was on the road in Oxford, Mississippi. That week against Ole Miss the team gave up over 250 yards rushing. That cannot happen this week if the Gamecocks want to pull off the upset.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: