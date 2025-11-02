FINAL SCORE: South Carolina Gamecocks Drop Sixth Game of the Year Against Ole Miss, 30-14
The South Carolina Gamecocks are undoubtedly undergoing one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Coming into the game with an unthinkable five losses, their goal was to leave with a win in order to increase their bowl eligibility odds. However, their fortunes have turned grim after an disheartening performance against the Ole Miss Rebels, which turned into a 30-14 loss.
LaNorris Sellers led the Gamecocks through the air with 180 yards on 16/30 passing, with a touchdown and two interceptions. Once again, Sellers and the Gamecock offense struggled to make an impact through the air. On several occasions, the Florence, SC native struggled to consistently make throws in critical situations that would have extended drives or resulted in touchdowns. Sellers did connect with Nyck Harbor on an impressive 47 yard strike in the back of the endzone, but his inability to connect with his receivers consistently prevented their chances to establish an offensive rhythm. Harbor was also the leading receiver, totaling 69 yards on three catches.
Once again, the ground attack was non-existent for the Gamecocks. They failed to net 50 yards as a group, with Rahsul Faison leading the way with 52 yards on 12 carries. Like it’s done most of the season, the Gamecocks’ inability to run the ball has stalemated their offense and removed any chance of being dynamic. Their offensive line, held back by injuries and depth, has struggled to generate push, as well as pass protection, surrendering four sacks on the day.
The defensive performance was a bit of a mixed bag. While they held their own in unfavorable field positions, they were unable to prevent the Rebel offense, as they allowed 419 yards of total offense. They did force a turnover, but were unable to prevent the Rebels from ripping off chunk plays and picking up critical first downs. With the Gamecocks having such a poor offense, their defense has a dime-sized margin for error. Facing an offensive juggernaut like Ole Miss was simply too much for the Gamecocks to overcome.
The Gamecocks received the ball going into the second half, which led to the Nyck Harbor touchdown, cutting their deficit to just three points. Once the defense forced a punt, it seemed like the momentum of the game was turning. However, the game swung for the worse after the punt, fielded by freshman Mason Love, was muffed and turned into an Ole Miss field goal. The Gamecocks failed to recover any momentum and failed to score another point.
With the loss, the Gamecocks fall to 3-6 on the season. Heading into the bye week, they’ll take the time to rest, get healthy, and prepare for their matchup at Kyle Field against the top five ranked Texas A&M Aggies. With just one more loss preventing them from being bowl eligible, the Gamecocks are faced against an initially unthinkable outcome of finishing the 2025 season with a losing record.
