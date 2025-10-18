Gamecock Digest

FINAL SCORE: South Carolina's Offense Once Again Struggles in 26-7 Loss to Oklahoma

The Souuth Carolina Gamecocks struggle on offense, losing to the Oklahoma Sooners 26-7.

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) is brought down by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kobie McKinzie (11) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
After arguably their most disappointing offensive output of the season, the South Carolina Gamecocks picked up their fourth loss of the year against the Oklahoma Sooners with a final score of 26-7. The Gamecocks are now 1-4 in conference play on the year.

LaNorris Sellers led the in passing with 105 yards on 16/20 passing with a touchdown. Despite his efficiency in attempts, the Gamecocks struggled to establish any rhythm through the air. Most of Sellers completion came on screens and quick dump off passes, with no pass longer than ten yards in the air being completed.

Despite rushing 44 yards on the first drive, the Gamecocks once again struggled on the ground. Rahsul Faison was the leading rusher with 55 yards on the ground, which is a disappointing total given he was responsible for all 44 yards on the first drive. Seven games into the season, it’s evident that the ground game will not be a strength for the Gamecocks in 2025.

Brady Hunt led all passers with 57 yards on three receptions. Nyck Harbor also scored a short touchdown, but only finished with 23 yards on the day. Sellers and his receivers were unable to get on the same page, which has been a trend throughout the season. Hopefully the Gamecocks are able to regroup and develop an air attack for the remainder of the season.

The defense was not particularly bad, as they held the Sooners offense to less than 350 total yards. However, they weren’t able to force any turnovers and only tallied one sack. Their inability to get consistent pressure allowed John Mateer and the Sooners to march down the field on critical third downs. Dylan Stewart leaving in the second quarter did no favors for the  Gamecocks. 

The game will be remembered as a major disappointment for the Gamecocks. Their offense by most measures was atrocious. The Gamecocks failed to produce 200 total yards against a stout Oklahoma defense, who also held the Gamecocks to 2/13 on third down. Expected to be a playoff contender with one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Sellers, the Gamecock offense has failed to put up 400 total yards in one game. They are the worst team in the SEC in terms of points and yards per game average. 

What was supposed to be a championship competing season has turned into a disaster that finds the South Carolina Gamecocks 3-4 through seven games. Their season will not get any easier as they prepare to host the number six ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at 3:30 next Saturday.

