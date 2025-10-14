South Carolina vs Oklahoma: An Early Look
The next challenge on the Gamecocks schedule takes the form of a top 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners squad who comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in program history. South Carolina has a chance to get their season back on track, while Oklahoma is set to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the conference.
Last season was the first ever meeting between the two schools. South Carolina traveled to Shane Beamer's old stomping grounds and came away with a dominant 35-9 victory that really launched their end of the year success. Can this game provide that same level of launching pad?
Both teams come into this game coming off a loss, but otherwise have been different squads. South Carolina has improved, but is still looking for consistency on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile Oklahoma was rolling before an injury to its starting quarterback and a loss to Texas last week.
John Mateer
Speaking of the quarterback, John Mateer helped completely turn around an offense that struggled mightily in 2024. He helped Oklahoma surge to top ten status before going down for nearly a month with a hand injury. His first game back against Texas did not go well, no touchdowns and three interceptions. However before the injury, he looked like a potential Heisman candidate. In four games (before Texas), he averaged nearly 304 yards per game with six touchdowns and three interceptions. If he is healthy this week, he is a player South Carolina has to focus on. The encouraging note is the Gamecocks have a strong back end of the defense and may be able to force Mateer into making mistakes for the second week in a row.
Brent Venables Defense
Venables' Oklahoma defense has been stellar this season. They rank as the top scoring defense in the SEC (9.33 points per game), top passing defense in the SEC (126.33 yards per game), first in total defense (211.17 yards per game), and third in rushing defense (84.83 yards per game). It is one of the elite units in the country. Mike Shula and this offense will have to create a good gameplan to score against this team.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: