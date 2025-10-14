Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Oklahoma: An Early Look

Taking an early look at this week's SEC clash as South Carolina welcomes the 14th ranked Oklahoma Sooners into Columbia this weekend.

Alex Joyce

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) chases after South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) chases after South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The next challenge on the Gamecocks schedule takes the form of a top 15 ranked Oklahoma Sooners squad who comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in program history. South Carolina has a chance to get their season back on track, while Oklahoma is set to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the conference.

Last season was the first ever meeting between the two schools. South Carolina traveled to Shane Beamer's old stomping grounds and came away with a dominant 35-9 victory that really launched their end of the year success. Can this game provide that same level of launching pad?

Both teams come into this game coming off a loss, but otherwise have been different squads. South Carolina has improved, but is still looking for consistency on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile Oklahoma was rolling before an injury to its starting quarterback and a loss to Texas last week.

John Mateer

Speaking of the quarterback, John Mateer helped completely turn around an offense that struggled mightily in 2024. He helped Oklahoma surge to top ten status before going down for nearly a month with a hand injury. His first game back against Texas did not go well, no touchdowns and three interceptions. However before the injury, he looked like a potential Heisman candidate. In four games (before Texas), he averaged nearly 304 yards per game with six touchdowns and three interceptions. If he is healthy this week, he is a player South Carolina has to focus on. The encouraging note is the Gamecocks have a strong back end of the defense and may be able to force Mateer into making mistakes for the second week in a row.

Brent Venables Defense

Venables' Oklahoma defense has been stellar this season. They rank as the top scoring defense in the SEC (9.33 points per game), top passing defense in the SEC (126.33 yards per game), first in total defense (211.17 yards per game), and third in rushing defense (84.83 yards per game). It is one of the elite units in the country. Mike Shula and this offense will have to create a good gameplan to score against this team.

