South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Shows Off Versatility at the NFL Scouting Combine
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers taking center stage on Saturday. Rahsul Faison was the last Gamecock to showcase his talents on the field. Here's a recap of his performance.
Measurements:
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 208 pounds
- Hand Size: 9 inches
- Arm Length: 30 7/8 inches
Drills:
- Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet 2 inches
Faison did not participate in the forty yard dash.
Draft Outlook:
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein talked about Faison's three down ability at the next level.
"Faison is an older prospect, but he possesses the talent and toughness to succeed. He’s an instinctive runner with the size, vision and wiggle to create yards from broken tackles. He rarely rushes the action, setting up blocks and cutting off the carnage. He’s patient but unpredictable, making it hard for linebackers to square him up. His 2025 production might look average, but his tape shows NFL ability on all three downs."
The former Gamecock is described as a smooth runner that can force missed tackles and doesn't need clean blocks to make his move. According to Zierlein, Faison's other strengths include impressive vision, fights through contact with a well-balanced base, drops and drives through his pads when it’s time to finish, and a natural pass catcher capable of adjusting to the throw.
The question marks surrounding Faison's game include his age - will be a 26 year old rookie, no special teams experience, and about his break away speed. He chose not to run the forty yard dash at the combine this weekend, instead electing to do so at his pro day.
Pro Football Focus ranks Faison as the 231st player in the draft.
Looking for more:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball HC Dawn Staley Reaches Historic Career Milestone
- Shane Beamer Gives Positive Update On the Status of Offensive Tackle Jacarrius Peak
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- Biggest Questions for South Carolina Football Entering the 2026 Offseason
- Where Does Paul Mainieri and the Gamecocks Go From Here After Upset Loss to Queens?
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI