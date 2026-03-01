Gamecock Digest

South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Shows Off Versatility at the NFL Scouting Combine

Rahsul Faison is the final Gamecock to showcase his talents at the NFL Scouting Combine. Here's a quick look at how he did and where he could land in the draft.
Alex Joyce|
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison (RB06) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with the running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers taking center stage on Saturday. Rahsul Faison was the last Gamecock to showcase his talents on the field. Here's a recap of his performance.

Measurements:

  • Height: 5-foot-11
  • Weight: 208 pounds
  • Hand Size: 9 inches
  • Arm Length: 30 7/8 inches

Drills:

  • Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches
  • Broad Jump: 10 feet 2 inches

Faison did not participate in the forty yard dash.

Draft Outlook:

Rahsul Faiso
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein talked about Faison's three down ability at the next level.

"Faison is an older prospect, but he possesses the talent and toughness to succeed. He’s an instinctive runner with the size, vision and wiggle to create yards from broken tackles. He rarely rushes the action, setting up blocks and cutting off the carnage. He’s patient but unpredictable, making it hard for linebackers to square him up. His 2025 production might look average, but his tape shows NFL ability on all three downs."

The former Gamecock is described as a smooth runner that can force missed tackles and doesn't need clean blocks to make his move. According to Zierlein, Faison's other strengths include impressive vision, fights through contact with a well-balanced base, drops and drives through his pads when it’s time to finish, and a natural pass catcher capable of adjusting to the throw.

The question marks surrounding Faison's game include his age - will be a 26 year old rookie, no special teams experience, and about his break away speed. He chose not to run the forty yard dash at the combine this weekend, instead electing to do so at his pro day.

Pro Football Focus ranks Faison as the 231st player in the draft.

Alex Joyce
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

