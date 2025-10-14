Shane Beamer Addresses Media Ahead of Oklahoma Game
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday as he 3-3 Gamecocks get ready to take on the 5-1 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday afternoon.
The biggest news to come out of Columbia this week has been the firing of offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. Coach Beamer made the decision on Sunday following the loss to LSU. He opens with this topic when asked if the team can crack down on the number of pre-snap penalties going forward.
"Confident, but then you turn on the tape of Oklahoma and see how active they are," Beamer said. "That is the hope. That we can cut down on the pre-snap penalties. I think we had six on offense the other night alone., and of those six five were on the offensive line. We need to cut down on that without a doubt."
Current run game coordinator and tight ends coach Shawn Elliott now mans the position. While the staff hopes the number of penalties will come down, there may be a few wrinkles this week and beyond coming from the offense.
"Certainly there's going to be some things in the run game that he really likes that maybe we haven't been doing as much," Beamer said. "Certainly we're going to add some things to the scheme."
Oklahoma comes into this game with one of the better defensive units in the conference. On the other side, South Carolina's offense has yet to live up to expectations. Beamer was asked about knowing these two things, why is he confident that his team can put it all together this week. For Beamer, it comes down to knowing the talent on his roster.
"We've got good players," Beamer said. "I feel like we haven't been playing to our potential on offense. We're better than what we've shown."
South Carolina will play it's first non-night game since week one this week against Oklahoma. Kickoff for the SEC clash between the Gamecocks and Sooners is set for 12:45 pm (ET) from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
