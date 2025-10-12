BREAKING: South Carolina Parts Ways With OL Coach Ronnie Teasley
In an announcement on Sunday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer fires offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. Shawn Elliott is expected to take over the interim offensive line coaching role, per Wes Mitchell of On3.
Teasley was in year three as the Gamecocks offensive line coach after being named to the position in 2023. His unit has consistently dealt with a rash of injuries during his 2.5 seasons with the team. In 2023, easley pieced together a unit that used a different starting combination in each of the first nine games. The Gamecocks started three left tackles, three left guards, two centers, two right guards and four right tackles during the season.
In 2024, the line stayed relatively healthy which led to a more consistent performance from the unit with Teasley sending out the same starting five offensive linemen in 12 of 13 games. However the injury bug came back to bite the Gamecocks once again in 2025.
So far through six games, the South Carolina offense is the second worst rushing unit in the conference along with not protecting well in pass coverage. While injuries certainly play a part, the lack of consistent play and penalities in key moments has caused South Carolina and Shane Beamer to move on from Teasley.
Run game coordinator and tight ends coach Shawn Elliott is expected to assume the interim role of offensive line coach. Elliott is in his second season with the team currently and on his second stint in Columbia.
