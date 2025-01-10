Five Gamecocks Named Among the Top Players in Their Class
On Friday, Perfect Game released their top players by class, which includes five Gamecocks among the top 50 of their respective classes.
Ethan Petry (13) and Eli Jerzembeck (48) were the two juniors for the Gamecocks who made the list. Petry was named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday. The versatile infielder/outfielder had a .306 batting average last season to go along with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs. Jerzembeck didn't play last season due to injury. He is looking to get back to his 2023 form where with a 2.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts as a freshman.
Seniors Talmedge LeCroy (46), Roman Kimball (29), and Kennedy Jones (42) also made the list. LeCroy is looking to take over the full time catching position after Cole Messina left for the MLB Draft. As a junior, LeCroy played in 62 games and finished with a .242 batting average, 3 home runs, and 28 RBIs. Kimball made 15 appearances for South Carolina, including eight starts. He finished with 42 strikeouts and a 2-2 record. And finally Jones, playing 58 games last season, finished with a .289 batting average, nine home runs, and 48 RBIs.
All five of these players will be counted on to help South Carolina get back to Omaha in 2025.
