Florida Takes the Series Over South Carolina; Gators Win Game Two 22-3

Alex Joyce

South Carolina freshman KJ Scobey (19) safely slides into second during the top of the sixth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida Gators take down South Carolina in game one of Sunday's doubleheader. After a late night win on Friday, the Gators are now up 2-0 in the series against the Gamecocks.

This game was first played Saturday afternoon before rain and lightning ultimately pushed the game until Sunday. Sophomore Jake McCoy began the game on the mound for the Gamecocks and performed well. McCoy threw three innings, giving up one run, on two hits, with two strikeouts. He would not come back to pitch on Sunday.

Florida's one run lead, as the game picked back up in the bottom of the third, grew quickly over the next five innings. The Gators' offense would hang three runs in the top of the fourth, one in the top of the fifth, one in the seventh, and five in the eighth. During that run, South Carolina managed three runs.

Gamecock batters would finish 9-37 at the plate. Center fielder Nathan Hall and designated hitter Jase Woita would finish with a multi-hit performance. Third baseman KJ Scobey hit a solo shot in the sixth to bring his home run total up to five on the year.

The final game of the series will be shortened to 7-innings and begin 50 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

Published
