Former South Carolina Guard Morris Ugusuk Commits to West Virginia
Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk announced his commitment on Sunday to the West Viriginia Mountaineers, per his agent Teddy Archer of TAA Sports.
Morris Ugusuk spent two years in the South Carolina basketball program. Ugusuk appeared in 62 games in two seasons, starting six games, and averaged just over 16 minutes per game in those appearances.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore out of Helsinki, Finland, was a key contributor off the bench in his time with the Gamecocks. For his career, Ugusuk 4.1 points per game and one rebound. His best season came in 2024-2025 where he averaged a career high in minutes played (22.3), points (5.9), rebounds (1.4), and shooting percentage behind the arc (40.7 percent).
Ugusuk originally joined the South Carolina program as a three star prospect from Drive Basketball Academy in Helsinki in 2023. As a senior, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Ugusuk is the seventh Gamecock to enter the transfer portal since ending the season.
