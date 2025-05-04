Gamecock Digest

Former South Carolina Guard Morris Ugusuk Commits to West Virginia

Alex Joyce

Feb 18, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears (1) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears (1) during the second half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk announced his commitment on Sunday to the West Viriginia Mountaineers, per his agent Teddy Archer of TAA Sports.

Morris Ugusuk spent two years in the South Carolina basketball program. Ugusuk appeared in 62 games in two seasons, starting six games, and averaged just over 16 minutes per game in those appearances.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore out of Helsinki, Finland, was a key contributor off the bench in his time with the Gamecocks. For his career, Ugusuk 4.1 points per game and one rebound. His best season came in 2024-2025 where he averaged a career high in minutes played (22.3), points (5.9), rebounds (1.4), and shooting percentage behind the arc (40.7 percent).

Ugusuk originally joined the South Carolina program as a three star prospect from Drive Basketball Academy in Helsinki in 2023. As a senior, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Ugusuk is the seventh Gamecock to enter the transfer portal since ending the season.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.