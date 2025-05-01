2026 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch for the South Carolina Gamecocks
A list of 2026 NFL draft prospects to watch for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks just watched a handful of former players be selected during the 2025 NFL draft. Now the attention has immediately shifted to what next year's class looks like and the Gamecocks have another strong list of players who could potentially enter the league.
With that said, here are some potential 2026 South Carolina draft prospects to watch this season.
LaNorris Sellers, QB
This is by far the headliner of the group. Sellers could elect to return to South Carolina for another season after 2025, but right now, he is being projected as a top 10 pick in 2026. It's hard to find a quarterback with as much versatility as Sellers, and if he improves upon what he did last season, he could end up being the first quarterback off the board.
Nyck Harbor, WR
The 2026 wide receiver class is very much up in the air right now, which could open the door for Harbor to insert his name into the top of the list. The traits are there and Harbor will certainly test well when he gets to the NFL combine. Now he just needs the production to go along with it. He's expected to be a focal point of the offense this season, which means he could be in store for a breakout season.
Jalon Kilgore, S
South Carolina just watched safety Nick Emmanwori go in the second round of the draft and Kilgore could be the next one up. Kilgore has started in 22 games over the last three seasons and will be the leader of the secondary this season. He was named a first-team Freshman All-American by ESPN and was named second-team All-SEC in 2024. Another productive season for Kilgore could make him one of the top safeties in the class next year.
