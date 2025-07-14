A Look at the South Carolina Gamecocks Tough Mid-Season Slate on Schedule
We are less than 50 days away from the South Carolina Gamecocks kicking off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. It’s no secret that head coach Shane Beamer and his team aren’t just playing to only have a good record, but to compete for a national championship.
The Gamecocks have what is considered by many to be one of the toughest schedules in the country. The SEC is overflowing with talent and is a challenging environment for all of its members. With eight conference games on the schedule, it only makes sense that the Gamecocks are tasked with a stretch of tough games consecutively. Here is the midseason stretch that will likely shape how the Gamecocks spend their postseason.
LSU, Away, October 11:
Led by returning Heisman hopeful QB Garrett Nussmeier, the LSU Tigers are the beginning of the gauntlet for the Gamecocks. This game will be circled by all Gamecock fans, who were on the receiving end of a controversial roughing the passer call that wiped out a pick-six by Nick Emannwori that would have been them up by two possessions. On top of facing one of the best QB’s in the country, they will be playing at the vaunted Tiger Stadium, which typically brings out the best in the home team.
Oklahoma, Home, October 18:
The Gamecocks dominated the Sooners in 2025 on the road. However, instead of Jackson Arnold, who quite frankly struggled in 2024, the Sooners are led by Washington St. transfer, John Mateer. Last, Mateer thrived with the Cougars, throwing for over 3000 passing yards and boasted a 29-7 touchdown to interception ratio. If the Sooners maintain their defensive output and avoid an unthinkably injured receiver room like they saw last year, this could certainly be a tough matchup for the Gamecocks.
Alabama, Home, October 25:
The Alabama Crimson Tide are likely the best team the Gamecocks will play during the regular season. Last season, the Gamecocks had a chance to upset the Tide on the road, but a last second thrown interception ruined their chances. Luckily for the Gamecocks, they host the Tide in 2025 and will be facing off against their projected first year starting QB, Ty Simpson. Whether or not they are able to conquer the Tide, this being the third game during the five-game stretch is a tough ask for any team to endure.
Ole Miss, Away, November 1:
The Ole Miss Rebels trounced the Gamecocks, with a final score of 27-3. However, the Rebels were equipped with a plethora of talent that ended up being drafted, most notably their defensive front and QB, Jaxson Dart, who was drafted in the first round. The Rebels will have quite the task replacing the production they received in 2024 from the listed positions. Luckily for the Gamecocks, they will be playing a first-year starting QB in Austin Simmons, as well as playing a venue in Oxford, MS that is not necessarily known for a home field advantage.
Texas A&M, Away, November 15:
The Gamecocks finish this brutal stretch of games with a trip to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies. After dominating the Aggies at home, the Gamecocks are looking to do the same on the road. However, Kyle Field is known as arguably the toughest venue in the country for opposing teams to play at, as their stadium is popularly referred to as “home of the 12th man.” Luckily, the Gamecocks will be coming off a bye before this game and will have two weeks to prepare for the trip. This trip to College Station will also be their final away game of the regular season.
The Gamecocks will follow their matchup with the Aggies with a home matchup against Coastal Carolina.
