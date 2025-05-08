Air Noland Setting Up to Be the Future at the Position for South Carolina Gamecocks
Quarterback Air Noland is setting up to be the future at the position for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are guaranteed at least one more season of quarterback LaNorris Sellers. However, there is a good chance Sellers is off to the NFL after this season, considering many project him to be a first-round pick. Looking ahead at the quarterback position, Air Noland is setting up to be the future at the position for the Gamecocks.
That isn't to say Noland will be the number two quarterback this year. Luke Doty got some run at quarterback during the spring game, despite making the move to wide receiver over the last couple of seasons. That could mean if the Gamecocks did need to rely on a backup at any point this year, Doty could be the guy they call upon.
That shouldn't be seen as a slight against Noland, though. He transferred to South Carolina earlier in the offseason from Ohio State, so he is still fairly new to the offense and the program as a whole. Plus, Doty is entering his last year of eligibility, so the 2026 window is the one to pay attention to.
The Gamecocks did land Cutter Woods in the 2025 class, but Noland is a year older than Woods. On top of that, South Carolina is in a bit of no man's land for the 2026 quarterback class. They're in the mix for Landon Duckworth, but he is seen as an Ole Miss lean. Brady Smigiel was an option, but he committed to Michigan recently and Jared Curtis cut the Gamecocks out of his list before committing to Georgia.
With all of that said, it's setting up to where Nolan is likely the future at the position for South Carolina. Quarterback Dante Reno entered the transfer portal following the spring game, which opened up the room even more.
There is still a long way to go before South Carolina has to choose who their starting quarterback for 2026 is, but Noland is certainly a name to circle as the early candidate.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: