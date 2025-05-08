Can the South Carolina Gamecocks Solve the Achilles Heel of the Program?
Can the South Carolina Gamecocks solve the Achilles heel of the program for the 2025 college football season?
There are some high expectations surrounding the South Carolina Gamecocks heading into the 2025 college football season. They return one of the sport's best quarterbacks in LaNorris Sellers and are coming off a season in which they finished 9-4.
The Gamecocks have some exciting players on both sides of the ball. Names like Dylan Stewart, Nyck Harbor and Jalon Kilgore, just to name a few. But the biggest challenge South Carolina faces this offseason that could determine how successful they are this season is can the offensive line can protect Sellers.
It has been the Achilles' heel for the Gamecocks for quite a few seasons now. In 2024, they allowed 41 sacks, which ranked 128th, in 2023, they allowed 41, in 2022, they allowed 31, which ranked 82nd and in 2021, they allowed 31 again. It's been a while since the Gamecocks have been able to protect their quarterback consistently.
Thankfully for South Carolina, Sellers eliminates some of that pressure because of how mobile he is. Multiple times last year, Sellers found a way to escape a crowded pocket when it looked like there was nowhere to go. However, that also resulted in Sellers fumbling the football quite a few times last year, something that many hope gets cleaned up this season.
It goes beyond that, though. The Gamecocks need to protect Sellers better this season because the last thing the program needs this season is for Sellers to miss time due to injury. A lot of people want to see what a complete season from the Gamecocks' quarterback looks like this year and keeping pass rushers away from him is a good way to ensure that happens.
Shane Beamer and his staff have certainly put in efforts and resources into building up the offensive line. Josiah Thompson is returning this season after starting as a true freshman. They snagged Boaz Stanley out of the transfer portal from Troy this offseason, and they expected to have two upperclassmen starting on the right side of the line this season.
Thanks to Sellers' athleticism, the Gamecocks don't have finish inside of the top 10 for sacks allowed this season to be successful. But if they can make a sizeable leap this year, the sky is the limit for the offense.
