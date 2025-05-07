South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Hires Lawyer to Obtain a Waiver from the NCAA
South Carolina transfer running back Rahsul Faison has hired a lawyer, per his X account on Wednesday.
Faison has hired Darren Heitner to represent him. Heitner also helped South Carolina basketball's Myles Stute receive his waiver this offseason.
Faison signed with the Gamecocks as a part of their 2025 transfer class back in January. Since then he has been waiting for a waiver from the NCAA, approving his ability to play this season in Columbia. As of May 7, that waiver has not been granted by the NCAA.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media earlier this week about his frustrations with the lack of an answer.
"No and it's getting frustrating to be completely frank," Beamer said. "I understand the NCAA has a lot on their plate but the fact that they have had everything they have needed from us since January and we don't have an answer is frankly disappointing. We've given them everything they needed back in January. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. We've been in contact with other schools that he played for to get stuff from them that they needed and again I know they have a lot on their plate but the fact that we are now in the middle of May and we still don't have an answer."
Faison's lawyer took to X to call out the NCAA. He requested they "prioritize providing a decision" on the waiver.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: