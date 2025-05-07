Gamecock Digest

South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Hires Lawyer to Obtain a Waiver from the NCAA

Rahsul Faison hires Darren Heitner to help achieve a waiver to play in 2025.

Alex Joyce

Oct 26, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Rahsul Faison (3) runs against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
South Carolina transfer running back Rahsul Faison has hired a lawyer, per his X account on Wednesday.

Faison has hired Darren Heitner to represent him. Heitner also helped South Carolina basketball's Myles Stute receive his waiver this offseason.

Faison signed with the Gamecocks as a part of their 2025 transfer class back in January. Since then he has been waiting for a waiver from the NCAA, approving his ability to play this season in Columbia. As of May 7, that waiver has not been granted by the NCAA.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media earlier this week about his frustrations with the lack of an answer.

"No and it's getting frustrating to be completely frank," Beamer said. "I understand the NCAA has a lot on their plate but the fact that they have had everything they have needed from us since January and we don't have an answer is frankly disappointing. We've given them everything they needed back in January. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. We've been in contact with other schools that he played for to get stuff from them that they needed and again I know they have a lot on their plate but the fact that we are now in the middle of May and we still don't have an answer."

Faison's lawyer took to X to call out the NCAA. He requested they "prioritize providing a decision" on the waiver.

