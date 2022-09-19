The Jaheim Bell Dilemma

When tight end Jaheim Bell torched the North Carolina Tar Heel's defense for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last season, Gamecock fans were excited for what the future could hold. Jaheim was one of the lone bright spots for the Gamecocks' offense in 2021 and could've accumulated more from a statistical and award standpoint if it weren't for some external circumstances in these games that were out of his control.

Heading into his second season in this offense under offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, with Spencer Rattler transferring in to be the starting quarterback and other important transfers coming in at the skill positions, it was expected that Bell could see an offensive explosion this season. Shockingly, it has been the exact opposite three games in, as so far, Jaheim Bell has only caught five passes for 64 receiving yards, eleven carries for 44 rushing yards, and one touchdown on the ground.

The fact that Jaheim has double the amount of rushes than he does receptions signifies a significant problem with the offensive game planning at this point, as a player of Jaheim's caliber should be getting a vast amount of opportunities to get the ball in open space. Jaheim's skills and athleticism are a big reason why he has received praise to the point of being labeled by some as a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft this coming April.

When Spencer Rattler talked to the media after the Georgia game, a reporter asked him what he needed to do to get the ball to the Gamecocks' deep group of playmakers, including Jaheim. Rattler was blunt in saying there was no question that the Gamecocks needed to find a way to get the ball into the hands of guys like Bell.

"Man, we just gotta get them the ball. We just gotta trust them and get them the ball, get them in better situations. It shouldn't be that difficult, but we should be getting them the ball [cause] those guys are great playmakers."

Watching Georgia's offensive coordinator utilize all-world tight end Brock Bowers was like having salt poured into an open wound. It stung Gamecock fans and undoubtedly has to sting Jaheim, who in many ways is in the same class as Brock Bowers in terms of his talent and ceiling or, worse, one level below it. If South Carolina's offense is going to undergo a turnaround, Jaheim Bell needs to be leading the charge.

