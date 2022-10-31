Zavion Hardy Shows Flashes Of Jordan Burch

Defensive lineman Jordan Burch was one of the most-hyped South Carolina recruits of the past decade. He grew up ten minutes from Williams-Brice Stadium and was destined to don the garnet and black.

Programs often opt to recruit talents in the mold of their current roster. It's easier to explain schemes and concepts when coaches can point to a tangible player in front of these underclassmen.

Current defensive lineman commit Zavion Hardy shows brief moments where he looks like Burch. South Carolina is high on Hardy's upside and is excited for him to get on campus.

Physical Ceiling

Scouting departments have thresholds for recruits. If you can't measure up to their standards, you likely aren't getting a look. Coaches can teach technique and recognition, but they can't teach height, weight, or speed.

Hardy is a mammoth of a man, measuring in at 6-5 and 260 lbs. as a high school senior. He can move well for someone his size, though his athletic traits won't allow him to play as a speed rusher.

South Carolina can teach him pad level, but his sheer size makes him a worthwhile investment. His build fits the mold of the 5-technique defensive ends that the Gamecocks deploy, making him a natural fit.

Powerful Hands

Hardy may have sledgehammers attached to his wrists. When he can get his hands on an offensive tackle, he almost always pushes them back several yards based on sheer force.

You must be able to hand fight at the SEC level. Offensive linemen are too skilled to get beat with speed rushes off the edge repeatedly; at some point, you have to bull rush.

He could push linemen into a quarterback's lap right now. Hardy is at his best when he gets a good jump off the line of scrimmage and can power his way through his man's chest.

Violent Attitude

Offenses beware: Hardy comes with a vengeance. When a ball carrier is near, Hardy is highly active and forceful, sorting through trash at the line of scrimmage before attacking.

There is one clip on his tape where he takes the ball out of a running back's hands. He doesn't punch it out and leap on a loose ball; Hardy literally rips the football out of another player's hands.

He attacks when he gets near the quarterback and can throw linemen off him. South Carolina will have to coach a more consistent approach, but his high moments often come because of his sheer determination.

