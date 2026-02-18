Biggest Questions For Every Major South Carolina Opponent Ahead of the 2026 Season

As the South Carolina Gamecocks prepare for the 2026 season, what is the biggest question each of their major opponents face?

The South Carolina Gamecocks are just a few months away from beginning their 2026 college football season. The gamecocks, like many teams in the SEC, are heading into this year with the handful of questions.

But while Shane Beamer in his staff will have plenty of questions to answer this season, so will his opponents. Here is one major question for all 10 of South Carolina's major opponents for the 2026 college football season.

1. Mississippi State - How Dangerous is Kamario Taylor?

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mississippi State's quarterback Kamario Taylor was one of the team's highest graded prospects at the quarterback position and is entering 2026 with a strong amount of buzz. Depending on how accurate that buzz is will have a large effect on the outcome of the Bulldogs and Gamecocks' matchup.

2. Alabama - Can the Tide Avoid Explosives on Defense?

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) runs after a reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina and Alabama's last two matchups have gone down to the wire, largely due to the Gamecocks' abilities to score on explosive plays. If Carolina can continue this trend in Tuscaloosa this year, the team will have another excellent chance at upsetting the Tide.

3. Kentucky - What Does a Will Stein Team Look Like?

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in more than a decade, the Kentucky Wildcats will have a new head coach. Seeing that Will Stein has yet to gain experience as a head coach in the SEC, the Wildcats' matchup against South Carolina will be a great litmus test.

4. Florida - How Drastic Will Florida's Facelift Be?

New Gator head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Auburn won 76-67 [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few programs in the SEC had as much overturn as the Florida Gators this season, as the team will be debuting a new head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and starting quarterback in 2026. How good these additions are will likely determine the outcome of the Gamecocks' matchup.

5. Tennessee - Who Will be the Starting Quarterback?

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Music City Bowl against Illinois in an NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Aguilar's legal battle with the SEC for another year of eligibility has left a great deal of questions for the Vols ahead of the 2026 season. But while the future appears unclear at the current moment, the Gamecocks will almost certainly have an answer to this question by the time these two teams play.

6. Oklahoma - Can the Gamecocks' Defense Effect John Matter?

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) reacts following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sooners quarterback John Mateer is known for his ability to make some incredible plays. However, the quarterback also has a tendency to put the ball at risk when under pressure. Should the Gamecocks be able to do so in their matchup with Oklahoma, the team will have an excellent chance at emerging victorious.

7. Texas A&M - How Much Has Marcel Reed Progressed?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed made some fantastic plays at the Gamecocks' expense last season. But, his first half against South Carolina left much to be desired. If Reed has progressed past some of his deficiencies in 2026, defeating the Aggies will be a tall task.

8. Arkansas - What Does A Ryan Silverfield Arkansas Team Look Like?

Dec 4, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Ryan Silverfield is another new face in the SEC, and will face South Carolina as the head coach of the Razorbacks for the first time in his career. His coaching prowess and ability to lead to Razorbacks in year one will have a massive impact on the outcome of this year's game.

9. Georgia - How Fast can South Carolina Start?

Sep 17, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer chat before their game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have become notorious as of late for starting slow on defense and allowing for teams to take leads early in the game. If South Carolina can take advantage of this, the Gamecocks could find themselves with a great opportunity to upset the Bulldogs in Columbia.

10. Clemson - Will Dabo Swinney Turn Things Around?

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer shake hands as Beamer’s son Hunter looks on before their game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Clemson is coming off one of its most disappointing years to date of the Dabo Swinney era and seems to have little momentum heading into 2026. However, if Swinney and company can show improvements in the first 11 games of the season, South Carolina and Clemson's rivalry matchup could be a highly touted game this year.