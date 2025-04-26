Gamecock Digest

Brady Smigiel Commits to Michigan Wolverines Over South Carolina

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the hunt for a 2026 QB, and that hunt continues as QB prospect Braady Smigiel commits to Michigan over the Gamecocks.

Brooks Austin

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel fires a pass downfield against Ventura during the third quarter of their CIF-SS Division 5 first-round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Newbury Park High. The Panthers won 42-30.
Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel fires a pass downfield against Ventura during the third quarter of their CIF-SS Division 5 first-round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Newbury Park High. The Panthers won 42-30. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks' 2026 prospects at the quarterback position began with No. 1-ranked Jared Curtis. Those hopes and aspirations were cut short when Curtis narrowed things down to Oregon and Georgia. 

Curtis will commit to the two programs on May 5th. The Gamecocks quickly pivoted to the likes of Landon Ducksworth. Though Ducksworth, a Mobile, Alabama native, appears to be an Ole Miss lean at this point. 

Then there’s Brady Smigiel out of California. Smigiel decommitted from FSU back in January and had been heavily connected to the Gamecocks. Smigiel announced Saturday, April 26th, that he would be committing to Michigan. 

The Gamecocks will now have to pivot at the position yet again in the 2026 class. Though the depth chart currently looks promising. Ohio State transfer Air Noland has four years of eligibility remaining, as does 2025 signee Cutter Woods.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 Recruiting Class:

  • J'Zavien Currence, S
  • Jamel Howse, TE
  • Keenan Britt, Edge
  • Anthony Baxter, OL

