Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Officially Leaves South Carolina Football
Gamecock wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has officially left the South Carolina football program, as confirmed by head coach Shane Beamer. The talented receiver he was “ rumored” to have been recently placed on the scout team, leading to his decision to depart from the team.
Huggins-Bruce transferred to South Carolina from Louisville this past January, but will never see game action for the Gamecocks. Rumors suggest that Huggins-Bruce may be returning to Louisville, where he spent the first three years of his college career.
During his time at Louisville, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster was a key part of the Cardinals' passing game, although some believed he was underutilized. In 39 games, including 12 starts, Huggins-Bruce recorded 80 receptions for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also contributed on the ground with 11 rushes for 67 yards and an additional score.
