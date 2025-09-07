BREAKING: South Carolina Defensive back Suffers Injury Against South Carolina State
A South Carolina Gamecock has suffered an injury during the team's matchup with the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of their week two matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs as the team looks to improve to 2-0 in front of their home crowd. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, one of their players has suffered an injury.
Gamecock's defensive back Jaquel Holman appears to have suffered an injury to his left arm and is currently receiving attention from the team's medical staff. Holman was able to walk off on the field on his own power, but was clearly in a high level of discomfort.
The Gamecocks are scheduled to face the Vanderbilt Commodores next week and will be looking to remain as healthy as possible throughout the duration of this matchup before turning their attention to conference play.
Updates on this player's status will be revealed as they are provided by the team. Stay tuned for more coverage from South Carolina's week two matchup against South Carolina State.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Dave Weinstein (play-by-play) and John Williams (color)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
