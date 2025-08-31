BREAKING: South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Suffers Injury Against Virginia Tech
South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dyaln Stewart has suffered an injury in the Gamecocks' matchup against Virginia Tech.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the middle of a week one battle with the Virginia Tech Hokies as they look to win their first game of the 2025 college football season. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, one of their key players has suffered an injury.
Gamecocks' EDGE defender Dyaln Stewart appears to have suffered an injury to his shoulder and is currently being attended to by the Gamecocks' medical team. Stewart was able to run off the field on his own power.
Stewart is one of the biggest pieces to Carolina's defense and is one of the most dynamic pass rushers in the country. Should he not be able to return for this game, it would be a massive loss for Shane Beamer's team.
Stewart was a freshman during the 2024 season and was a major contributor to his team's success, finishing the year with 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His efforts last year have made him one of the most highly anticipated returning players in college football.
Updates to Stewart's health and status will be provided as soon as they are released by the Gamecocks' athletic association.
How To Watch:
• GameDay: Sunday, Aug 31
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
• Where: Atlanta, Georgia
• Watch: ESPN
