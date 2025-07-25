Can the South Carolina Gamecocks Make the College Football Playoff?
We are only 38 days from the South Carolina Gamecocks kicking off their season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. After ending the regular season in 2024 on a six-game win streak, the Gamecocks were playing as good as anyone in the country. This hot streak led them to being mentioned in the playoff talks, but ultimately were not selected as one of the 12 teams. With a clean slate in 2025, will the Gamecocks be able to be to be a part of the College Football Playoffs this season?
The Gamecocks’ chances to be a playoff team will rely largely on the shoulders of quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Coming into the season, Sellers is one of the most highly anticipated players in the country. In 2024, the redshirt sophomore showed flashes of brilliance that made him one of the exciting players in the sport. However, he was plagued often by turnovers, and quite frankly inexperience.
Coming into 2025 with an entire offseason as the undisputed starter for the Gamecocks, Sellers has had the opportunity to get in sync with his receivers and get a better feel for the offense. If he is able to reduce his turnovers and produce at a high level, the Gamecocks will be in the driver’s seat on the road to the playoffs.
Another one of the biggest questions for the Gamecocks is how their defense will be able to bounce back after being one of the most dominant units in the country last year. The 2025 NFL Draft was littered with Gamecocks, who saw Nick Emannwori, TJ Sanders, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Kyle Kennard all be drafted. Replacing talent of that quantity is no easy task for any school.
Luckily, Dylan Stewart is still on the roster for the Gamecocks in only his second year. Stewart is considered to be one of the best players in the country and is a proven game wrecker. Senior edge Bryan Thomas Jr. is also returning for the Gamecocks and tallied 4.5 sacks last season. Another key piece for the Gamecocks defense will be the performance from senior safety DQ Smith. Smith has started for the Gamecocks for multiple seasons and is a versatile piece on the field. Losing someone like Nick Emannwori, the Gamecocks need Smith to step up and be that coach on the field like Emannwori was. If these three are able to shine, the Gamecock defense will be poised to dominate just as they did last season.
The Gamecocks schedule will be one of the largest hurdles for their 2025 season. Several outlets have ranked their schedules among the toughest in the country, which includes the likes of LSU, Alabama, and Clemson. If last season is of any indication, losing three games will likely keep any team from making the College Football Playoff. With that being said, the Gamecocks have a milestone that would likely lead them to success. If the Gamecocks are able to go undefeated at home, that would guarantee seven wins, which would include beating Oklahoma, Alabama, and Clemson. Beating all three of the listed teams is obviously easier said than done, but the Gamecocks are certainly capable of doing so.
The Gamecocks will begin their journey to the playoffs in Atlanta against the Hokies on August 31 at 3 PM on ESPN.
