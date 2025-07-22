Greg McElroy Breaks Down Biggest Concerns for South Carolina Gamecocks' 2025 Season
College football analyst Greg Mcelroy reveals what he thinks the biggest concern for the South Carolina Gamecocks is ahead of their 2025 season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 college football season with arguably more hype than ever before as the team looks to reach its first College Football playoff in program history. But while the Gamecocks' roster is full of exciting players, the team does still ahve some questions to answer.
College football analyst Greg McElroy listed what he believed South Carolina's biggest question was ahead of the 2025 season during an episode of Always College Football. The ESPN analyst revealed that the main question for Carolina's 2025 season revolved around the production of its defense.
McElroy proclaimed that while he believes Dylan Stewart is one of the best EDGE defenders in the country, the rising sophomore needs other members of the Carolina defense to step up to supplement his 2025 production.
"He [Stewart] can't do it on his own," said McElroy. "They lost four or five great defensive linemen that took some of the pressure off of Stewart last year. Now, he is going to get the full attention of every offense that he plays."
Should the remaining members of South Carolina's defense step up during the upcoming season, it will allow for Stewart to have another productive year in 2025, and the Gamecocks' defense will have the opportunity to become one of the best in the SEC.
