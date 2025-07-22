Gamecock Digest

Greg McElroy Breaks Down Biggest Concerns for South Carolina Gamecocks' 2025 Season

College football analyst Greg Mcelroy reveals what he thinks the biggest concern for the South Carolina Gamecocks is ahead of their 2025 season.

Christian Kirby

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN commentator Greg McElroy looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN commentator Greg McElroy looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football analyst Greg Mcelroy reveals what he thinks the biggest concern for the South Carolina Gamecocks is ahead of their 2025 season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading into the 2025 college football season with arguably more hype than ever before as the team looks to reach its first College Football playoff in program history. But while the Gamecocks' roster is full of exciting players, the team does still ahve some questions to answer.

College football analyst Greg McElroy listed what he believed South Carolina's biggest question was ahead of the 2025 season during an episode of Always College Football. The ESPN analyst revealed that the main question for Carolina's 2025 season revolved around the production of its defense.

McElroy proclaimed that while he believes Dylan Stewart is one of the best EDGE defenders in the country, the rising sophomore needs other members of the Carolina defense to step up to supplement his 2025 production.

"He [Stewart] can't do it on his own," said McElroy. "They lost four or five great defensive linemen that took some of the pressure off of Stewart last year. Now, he is going to get the full attention of every offense that he plays."

Should the remaining members of South Carolina's defense step up during the upcoming season, it will allow for Stewart to have another productive year in 2025, and the Gamecocks' defense will have the opportunity to become one of the best in the SEC.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football