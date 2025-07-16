Is LaNorris Sellers the Best Quarterback in the Country? One National Analyst Believes This to be the Case
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has garnered praise from many this offseason, but in ranking returning quarterbacks in the sport one national analyst believes Sellers is simply the best.
"Not just the most exciting quarterback in college football, I think he's the best," Austin claims. "I think he's the best going into the 2025 season, with even room to grow."
One aspect to Sellers' game that has caused draft analysts to fall in love with is his ability to move in and outside the pocket. Austin calls his ability to be explosive in close is "truly special."
"There is no doubt about it at 6-3, 242-ish pounds, this is the most dynamic athlete in college football. I think this is a one of one ball carrier in college football right now. The short area explosiveness that this guy plays the quarterback position with and becomes a ball carrier with is truly special."
Austin takes the time to grind the Clemson tape. Not the best passing game by Sellers, but one that shows off that elite mobility time and time again.
One criticism that has followed Sellers since last season is his consistency as a passer. Austin, in the study, talks about the details Sellers can fix to become a top five draft pick next offseason.
