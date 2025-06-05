Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette Appears on Cover of GloRilla’s Latest Single
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette has been featured on the cover art of rapper GloRilla's latest single.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette may be one of the franchise's most promising young talents on the field. But off the field, Legette is somewhat of a social media icon. The wide receiver has gone viral numerous times for his southern accent and his overall style never seems to disappoint.
But Legette's latest off-field adventure has caught the attention of many fans in the music industry, as he was featured on the cover art of rapper GloRilla's latest single "Typa". The cover art has elicited many reactions on social media with the South Carolina Gamecocks even joining in on the fun.
Legette is coming off of an extremely promising rookie season where he hauled in 49 receptions for just under 500 yards and four touchdowns. His totals were second highest on the team behind only veteran pass catcher Adam Thielen. With year two approaching, many fans are expecting a big season from the young wideout.
While any further details about Legette and GloRilla's collab are currently unclear, seeing two rising stars from completely different industries team up can always be a treat for fans.
The Panthers and Legette will begin their 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th when the team travels to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be aired on FOX.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: