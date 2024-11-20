CFP Committee Told South Carolina They Don't Have a Chance to Make the Playoffs
How the college football playoff committee told the South Carolina Gamecocks they don't have a chance of making the playoffs this year.
On Tuesday evening, the third round of college football playoff rankings was released, and there was a lot of controversy behind the newest release. There appears to be a lack of consistency and transparency with the committee's decision, but if there was one thing they have been very consistent about, it's that wins and losses are the only things that matter.
Let's take Georgia as an example. They have two road losses on the year to Ole Miss and Alabama, both of which are top-10 teams. The Bulldogs also have wins against Clemson, Texas, and Tennessee, all of which are ranked teams. Yet the Dawgs currently sit at No. 10 in the rankings. Why? Because wins and losses are the most important thing, it appears.
It's how the committee essentially told South Carolina they don't have a chance of making the playoffs this year. Sure they have three losses but they are without a doubt one of the hottest teams in the sport and have been playing like one of the 12-best teams in the country. They currently sit at No. 18 in the rankings after beating Missouri and still have a game against Clemson at the end of the regular season.
The rankings are not final just yet and there is still some football left to be played for things to change, but the message that was sent to college football fans last night and to South Carolina Gamecock fans as well is that your record is the only thing that determines the strength of your team.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Washington State
