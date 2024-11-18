Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Is a Budding Star
Coming into the season, South Carolina coaches and players had a lot of faith in redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers, but it hadn't been proven on the field. Now through ten games, it appears as if South Carolina has a star on their hands.
Prior to the Oklahoma game, South Carolina was 3-3 through six games. Sellers had flashed at times, but seven fumbles and four interceptions were hampering the offense in key moments. The turning point of the year for Sellers began with the dominant win over Oklahoma.
In the first five starts of the season (after missing the game against Akron), Sellers completed 65/108 (60.2 percent) for 764 yards with three touchdowns five interceptions. Since then, he's come alive.
In four wins over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Missouri, Sellers has completed 64/101 passes (63.4 percent) for 1,010 yards adding 10 touchdowns and only one interception.
Sellers has built quite the repoire with TE Joshua Simon, who leads the team in receiving yards (433) and touchdowns (6). Simon has been a safety blanket for the young QB and has shown great abilities with the ball in his hands after the catch.
South Carolina has a schedule break this week as they welcome in Wofford for the last home game of the season. Then the fun begins as Sellers gets the opportunity to take on a major rival in Clemson to end the season.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Make the ReliaQuest Bowl
- Kyle Kennard Climbs to Second in School History, Closing in on South Carolina's Sack Record
- Taking a Look at Former South Carolina Gamecocks in the NFL
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!