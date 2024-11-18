South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Make the ReliaQuest Bowl
The South Carolina Gamecocks are projected to make the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The South Carolina Gamecocks continued their scorching hot streak of good football this past weekend as they defeated the Missouri Tigers in dramatic fashion with a late touchdown score to go up four in the closing seconds of the game. The program has now won four straight and are quickly becoming a major talking point in college football.
Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the three losses on the schedule are what is keeping them out of the playoff conversation but even then, there is legitimate points to be made that they still deserve to be in it based on how they have finished the season. LaNorris Sellers and the offense appear to be improving with every passing week and the defense continues to be a strong point of this team.
With postseason play approaching quickly, ESPN released their latest college football bowl projections and the Gamecocks ended up in a less-than-ideal spot. The ReliaQuest Bowl, which is formerly known as the Outback Bowl. Both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach had the Gamecocks placed there, and while postseason play is certainly an improvement from last season, it seems like South Carolina has earned better.
A close loss against LSU earlier in the season is certainly playing a huge factor right now in South Carolina's season but if they can beat Clemson in the final week of the season, they might just do enough for the committee to consider a three-loss team anyways.
