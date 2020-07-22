GamecockDigest
Former Gamecock Punter Signs With Carolina Panthers

Chaunte'l Powell

A South Carolina special teams legend will be playing professional football close to home. 

Former Gamecock punter Joseph Charlton announced Wednesday that he signed with the Carolina Panthers. 

"Truly an honor to be able to sign with the @panthers . Looking forward to getting to put in work for the team I grew up a huge fan of. KEEP POUNDING!" his Instagram post read. 

Charlton finished his collegiate career with a slew of accolades including the 2019 Jim Carlen Most Valuable Player - Special Teams and the 2019 Most Productive Player.

The Columbia native and A.C. Flora alum also won the Gamecocks' Tenacity as well as Leadership Award for special teams in 2019. 

In 2018 he set the single-season punting record averaging 44.8 per punt and went on to break his own record in 2019 by averaging 47.7 yards per punt.  .. The Jim Carlen MVP for Special Teams he won his 2019 was the third consecutive season in which he won the award. 

Charlton also excelled in the classroom and was a two-time member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Charlton joins a Panthers special teams unit that has lead the league in a number of categories. 

In 2019, Carolina's punting game converted two fake punts for first downs, while punter Michael Palardy was able to land 25 punts inside the 20 yard line with just three touchbacks.

This comes after the Panthers ranked third in the NFL in touchback percentage in 2018, with a percentage of of 77.9. Carolina saw 60-of-78 kickoffs called touchbacks. 

