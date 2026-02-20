South Carolina Baseball Begins the Salute The Troops Weekend on Friday
Paul Mainieri's Gamecocks will host their Salute The Troops Weekend beginning on Friday with Army and will include games against Navy (Saturday), and Air Force (Sunday). The team will be honoring service members throughout the weekend.
The first game of the weekend comes against Army with first pitch set for 2:00 pm (ET). Derek Scott and Stuart Lake will be on the call for today's game for the Gamecocks Sports Network.
South Carolina plans to trot out redshirt freshman Riley Goodman for his second career start. Goodman made his debut for the Gamecocks last weekend in a win over Northern Kentucky. He as up and down on the day but finished with no runs given up on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.
Army will send senior right hander Trey Atas to the mound to start the game. Atas has appeared in one game so far on the season, a 7-0 loss against Clemson. He gave up three runs on two hits with four walks in 1.1 innings pitched.
At the plate, infielder Carter Hewitt leads the Black Knights in batting average (.400), hits (four), and on base percentage (.400). Another name to watch out for is catcher Jack Quinlan. Quinlan is having a good early portion of the season in the batter's box as he posts a .333 batting average, .778 slugging percentage, and the team's lone home run this season.
KJ Scobey has been great from the batter's box for the Gamecocks so far this season. He will look to continue a hot start that sports a .435 batting average, two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs, Three Gamecocks are hitting above .400 so far this season; Scobey (.435), Reese Moore (.429), and Talmadge LeCroy (.421).
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI