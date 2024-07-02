Clemson Refused Request to Move South Carolina Game to Friday
The Clemson Tigers reportedly refused a request made by the ACC and ESPN to move the South Carolina game to Friday night.
The anticipation is really starting to build heading into the 2024 college football season, but there isn't a week that fans anticipate more during the season than rivalry week. Programs all over the nation have scheduled games against some of their biggest rivals. For South Carolina, that would be the Clemson Tigers. And some changes would have been made to this year's South Carolina vs Clemson game if the Tigers had allowed it.
Reports have surfaced that Clemson refused to approve a request made by the ACC and ESPN to move this year's South Carolina game to Friday instead of Saturday. This would mean the game would be played on Black Frida, and Clemson did not approve of the request.
Now, this is not the first rivalry that got approached with the same offer. Georgia and Georgia Tech were asked the same question and they elected to move their game to Friday night. South Carolina and Clemson however will be staying put on the traditional college football Saturday.
Most fans are probably wondering why any team would ever want to move a game from Saturday to Friday, but for a team with college football playoff aspirations, it does make sense. Teams who play on Friday will get a whole extra day of rest before conference championship week rolls around, and that could be a worthy advantage over the opponent if you make the conference championship game.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!