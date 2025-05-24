Clemson vs South Carolina Ranked a Top 3 Non-Conference Game in 2025 CFB Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks' annual matchup with the Clemson Tigers has been ranked as one of the top 3 non-conference matchups for the 2025 season.
The 2025 college football season is fast approaching and fans anxiously await the return of the sport. One of the driving factors behind the excitement of the 2025 season are the highly anticipated non-conference matchups that are scheduled to take place during the regular season.
According to On3, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take place in one of these marquee matchups, as the Gamecocks annual meeting with the Clemson Tigers was ranked as the second-best non-conference matchup of the 2025 regular season.
"If all goes according to plan, this could be a top-five matchup with major College Football Playoff implications." Wrote On3's Pete Nakos. Both teams have been projected to be competitors in this year's College Football Playoff with South Carolina looking to earn their first-ever playoff birth.
Last year's meeting between the two programs saw the Gamecocks earn a close 17-14 victory in Death Valley. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was Carolina's star player as he finished the afternoon with 160 passing yards as well as 160 rushing yards. His two rushing scores were the only touchdowns scored by the Gamecocks during the contest.
The Gamecocks and Tigers will face off in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 29th. South Carolina has not defeated Clemson in its home stadium since the 2013 season and will be looking to change their fortunes in 2025.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: