Clemson's Defensive Line Causes Ripple Effect

The game of football starts at the line of scrimmage, and Clemson has made it a point to win from the start. The Tigers’ offensive inconsistencies have been well documented this season, but Clemson’s defense has played at a truly elite level this season, thanks to strong play from the defensive line.

The Tigers are expected to have two players drafted in the top 15 in next year’s NFL draft: Bryan Breese and Myles Murphy. Those guys and defensive tackle Tyler Davis make up perhaps the most dominant defensive front in college football.

While the defensive impact of the Tigers’ defensive front is no secret, the way the front impacts the rest of Clemson’s defense, particularly the linebacker unit, is invaluable.

Clemson ranks in the top 20 in the nation in most tackles for loss and sacks, a testament to the impressive efforts of Clemson’s defensive line. If you are an offense, you want your offensive lineman to be able to handle a one-on-one and not need to double-team any of the defensive linemen.

Unfortunately for teams facing Clemson, it is simply unrealistic to expect your offensive lineman to handle the task of one-on-one coverage against Clemson’s defensive line.

While a team’s offensive line is struggling to contain Clemson’s defensive front, the linebackers have free lanes to get to the QB if they please. Like an offensive line creates a hole for a running back to run through, Clemson’s defensive line is so dominant they create holes for the linebackers to get into the backfield quickly.

Whether it is a pass rush or a big tackle for loss, Clemson’s linebackers can play more aggressively, get into the backfield, and create chaos if they so please. The strong play by Clemson’s defensive line also allows the Tigers to drop more people into coverage and still have a viable pass rush.

Many teams tend to rush more than four when trying to generate QB pressure, but Clemson doesn’t necessarily have to worry about that because of how adept the defensive line is at winning at the line of scrimmage.

Clemson has prided itself on its devastating defensive front, which has terrorized offenses all season. If the Gamecocks want to stop Clemson’s defense, they must slow the defensive line.

