College Football Expert Optimistic About South Carolina's Schedule
College football expert Joel Klatt is optimistic about South Carolina's schedule this year.
While it's still relatively early in the offseason, that hasn't stopped anyone from doing their preseason college football rankings. The South Carolina Gamecocks are an interesting team heading into this season with quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning for another season after finishing 9-4 last year.
College football analyst Joel Klatt recently released his preseason top 25 rankings and he had the Gamecocks penciled in at No. 11. South Carolina was ranked behind the likes of Texas, LSU, Georgia and Alabama in that order.
A push back on South Carolina being a playoff team this year is their schedule. They play Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Clemson to close out the season. However, Klatt was optimistic about the Gamecocks' schedule.
"And I know that their schedule is going to be brutal, but it's backloaded," Klatt said. "Their last seven games is going to be at LSU, Oklahoma, Bama, at Ole Miss, then they've got a bye, then they're at A&M, Coastal Carolina — thank you SEC schedule — then Clemson to finish. So again, a tough finish for South Carolina but again, you gotta trust their quarterback. You trust what Beamer is building. And I've got them at number 11."
Oklahoma and Alabama are home games for South Carolina this season but traveling to Texas A&M and LSU is not an easy task. One thing that can alleviate tough schedules is great quarterback play and the Gamecocks are expected to have that this season as well behind Sellers.
