LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina QB, Uses NIL Funds to Support Former High School
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers recently used his NIL fund to give back to his former high school.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are currently preparing for the 2025 college football season and quarterback LaNorris Sellers is leading the charge. The Gamecocks are coming off of a season in which they went 9-3 in the regular season. They are hoping to keep the momentum rolling into this year.
Sellers is considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football heading into this year. However, he was not viewed as that coming out of high school. Sellers was a 3-star prospect went he arrived in Columbia and has certainly played above that projection. As a big thank you to his former high school, Sellers recently made a donation to the football program.
According to The State, Sellers went back to his former high school in Florence, South Carolina to donate $16,000 to the football program. The donation was part of a meet-and-greet with fans.
“I’m just really giving back to the school,” Sellers he said to The State. “Just for everything they’ve done for me, my brothers, all the other players, who went to colleges, the development, the relationships.”
Sellers is certainly a bit of an anomaly when it comes to college athletes in today's climate of college sports. Head coach Shane Beamer explained earlier this offseason that Sellers had been exploring an internship in the Columbia area for the summer. A way to keep all of his options open in case football doesn't work out.
The Gamecocks are guaranteed at least one more season of Sellers but it might just be two seasons of Sellers being the starting quarterback. NFL mock drafts are already projecting him as a top 10 pick next year, which indicates the 2025 season will be his last in college football.
