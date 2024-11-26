College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Where Will South Carolina Land?
A prediction for where the South Carolina Gamecocks will land in the college football playoff rankings on Tuesday.
The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for South Carolina as they will rise in the rankings yet again this week.
South Carolina will still likely need some help to make the top 12 when the final playoff rankings are announced but things continue to work in their favor for those odds to continue to increase. They will have another big opportunity this weekend against Clemson to earn another notable win and where they land in this week's rankings will provide more insight of their chances. Last week they came in at No. 18 so where will the committee have them ranked this week?
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Miami
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Arizona State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Iowa State
- Tulane
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Army
- Kansas State
With South Carolina, Alabama and Ole Miss all having three losses but the Rebels and Crimson Tide having the head to head win over the Gamecocks, it's likely they will still be ahead of South Carolina. At least that seems to be how the committee has operated in previous rankings.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina vs Clemson: An Early Look at the Tigers
- South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Odds: Gamecocks a Slight Underdog
- South Carolina's Women's Basketball Falls in AP Rankings After Loss to UCLA
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!