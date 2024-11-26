Gamecock Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Where Will South Carolina Land?

A prediction for where the South Carolina Gamecocks will land in the college football playoff rankings on Tuesday.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for South Carolina as they will rise in the rankings yet again this week.

South Carolina will still likely need some help to make the top 12 when the final playoff rankings are announced but things continue to work in their favor for those odds to continue to increase. They will have another big opportunity this weekend against Clemson to earn another notable win and where they land in this week's rankings will provide more insight of their chances. Last week they came in at No. 18 so where will the committee have them ranked this week?

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Miami
  8. Tennessee
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Arizona State
  13. Clemson
  14. Alabama
  15. Ole Miss
  16. South Carolina
  17. Iowa State
  18. Tulane
  19. Texas A&M
  20. BYU
  21. UNLV
  22. Illinois
  23. Colorado
  24. Army
  25. Kansas State

With South Carolina, Alabama and Ole Miss all having three losses but the Rebels and Crimson Tide having the head to head win over the Gamecocks, it's likely they will still be ahead of South Carolina. At least that seems to be how the committee has operated in previous rankings.

