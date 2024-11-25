Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Odds: Gamecocks a Slight Underdog

Jonathan Williams

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Wofford Terriers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a massive football game this weekend as they will take on the Clemson Tigers in the Palmetto Bowl. Both programs are on the outside looking in for the college football playoff, and a win this weekend would boost the resume for both programs.

The Gamecocks have been playing like one of the best teams in college football as of late and many would say they are already deserving of a spot in the playoff. An unfortunate season for South Carolina to have as many one-score games as they did this season or else they would be in the top 12 right now. After several ranked wins though they are back in the discussion, and they could pick up another ranked win this weekend against Clemson.

However, according to the betting odds, South Carolina is not the favorite heading into this one.

South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite over South Carolina. The over/under is set at 49 points. The Gamecocks have beaten Clemson just one time since 2014 but the last time the game was played at Clemson, the Gamecocks came out on top.

Jonathan Williams
