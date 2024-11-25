South Carolina vs Clemson: An Early Look at the Tigers
In a year that has flown by, the Palmetto Bowl is upon us as the (8-3) South Carolina Gamecocks go on the road to take on the (9-2) Clemson Tigers.
South Carolina and Clemson come into the matchup fresh off a victory over FCS sqauds last Saturday. This will be Senior Night for the Tigers as they prepare for the final home game of the regular season.
With the new 12-team playoff format, this game holds a little more juice even in a bitter rivalry. Clemson still has a chance to play for the their conference title game, but will need some help. In their first year in the conference, SMU has already locked up one spot. Miami controls their own destiny, but has to beat a tough Syracuse team on the road. On the flip side, South Carolina won't have the opportunity to play for a conference championship game so a win on Saturday is a must. The Gamecocks hope a win over Clemson will impress the commitee enough to slip in to the field.
Regardless of playoff scenarios, the Palmetto Bowl is one of the best rivalries in the country. Clemson has dominated the series as of late winning eight of the last nine games in the series. If the Gamecocks want to win this weekend, here are some matchups to watch out for:
South Carolina's Defensive Line vs Clemson's Offensive Line
The Tigers have the best rushing attack in the ACC. On the year, they've averaged 195.3 rushing yards per game. Senior tailback Phil Mafah is the leading rusher for Clemson with 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns. QB Cade Klubnik can also threaten defenses with his legs as he has 375 yards on the ground this season. On the opposite side, South Carolina enters with one of the best rushing defenses in the country. The Gamecocks give up 103.4 yards per game on the ground (12th in the nation). In the passing game, Clemson's offensive line has given up 18 sacks on the year (T-56th in the country). South Carolina counters with the third best pass rushing unit in the country (39 sacks).
South Carolina's Rushing Attack vs Clemson's Front Seven
The Tigers front seven is filled with talented players, but stopping the run hasn't been a strength for the team in 2024. Clemson is 10th in the ACC in rushing yards given up per game (139.6). South Carolina features one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC averaging over 180 yards per game. Leading the Gamecocks on the ground is senior running back Rahiem Sanders with 821 yards and 11 touchdowns. Behind him is QB LaNorris Sellers who has 489 yards and five touchdowns.
QB LaNorris Sellers vs Clemson's Secondary
Sellers has been on fire during the Gamecocks' five game winning streak. Over that span, Sellers has completed 67 percent of his passes (87/128) for 1,317 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Tigers counter with a top 5 passing defense in the ACC, only giving up 210.8 yards per game. Clemson has a stingy secondary who ranks inside the top 20 in the country in interceptions with 13.
