College Football Playoff Rankings Released: Did South Carolina Make the Cut?

The second round of college football playoff rankings have been released. Did the South Carolina Gamecocks make the cut?

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and his team celebrate the win with their fans against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks knocked off the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend in dominating fashion, and it was enough to propel them into the AP poll rankings for the first time this season. The Gamecocks have four conference wins on the season now and are ranked 23rd in the country now.

Following Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, head coach Shane Beamer had some strong words about his program not being ranked.

Beamer expressed his frustration with the rankings, saying, “The people that do the rankings don’t think we’re worth a crap… Don’t rank us this week, we’re good where we are.”

The Gamecocks, now sitting at 6-3 on the season, continue to impress with one of the best defenses in the country, led by a dominant defensive line unit that ranks among the best in college football. Thanks to that, the South Carolina Gamecocks cracked the top 25 in the latest college football playoff rankings:

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. BYU
  7. Tennessee
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Miami
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Georgia
  13. Boise State
  14. SMU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kansas State
  17. Colorado
  18. Washington State
  19. Louisville
  20. Clemson
  21. South Carolina
  22. LSU
  23. Missouri
  24. Army
  25. Tulane

