College Football Playoff Rankings Released: How Much Did South Carolina Move?
The college football playoff rankings have been released. How much did the South Carolina Gamecocks move?
The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the South Carolina Gamecocks will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. The Gamecocks knocked off Missouri this weekend in dramatic fashion and earned their fourth straight win on the season. South Carolina made its debut in the rankings last week and will certainly see a rise in their number this week.
Even better news for the Gamecocks is multiple teams ahead of them took a loss this week. Louisville lost to Stanford, Washington State took a loss and Kansas State lost to Arizona State. The Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in college football right now, so how far did they climb up the rankings this week?
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- South Carolina
- Army
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
Considering they have three losses, it still seems unlikely that South Carolina will find themselves in the college football playoff discussion, but they are slowly creeping their way into it. If they continue to get some help from other teams ahead of them in the rankings, that very well could change later in the season.
