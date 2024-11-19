College Football Playoff Rankings Released: How Much Did South Carolina Move?

Gamecock Digest

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The college football playoff rankings have been released. How much did the South Carolina Gamecocks move?

The third round of college football playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening and the South Carolina Gamecocks will be one of many teams on the move after this weekend. The Gamecocks knocked off Missouri this weekend in dramatic fashion and earned their fourth straight win on the season. South Carolina made its debut in the rankings last week and will certainly see a rise in their number this week.

Even better news for the Gamecocks is multiple teams ahead of them took a loss this week. Louisville lost to Stanford, Washington State took a loss and Kansas State lost to Arizona State. The Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in college football right now, so how far did they climb up the rankings this week?

*This article will be updated when the college football playoff rankings are released*

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Alabama
  8. Miami
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Georgia
  11. Tennessee
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Colorado
  17. Clemson
  18. South Carolina
  19. Army
  20. Tulane
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. Missouri
  24. UNLV
  25. Illinois

Considering they have three losses, it still seems unlikely that South Carolina will find themselves in the college football playoff discussion, but they are slowly creeping their way into it. If they continue to get some help from other teams ahead of them in the rankings, that very well could change later in the season.

